Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve hosts campaign kick-off event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor, Hillary Schieve kicked off her re-election campaign by hosting a family-friendly event at Reno Ice on Saturday.

Free for everyone, to skate or just watch people enjoy the new ice rink.

”This is my campaign kickoff, but this isn’t about a campaign; this is about a community, and thats why I really wanted to do this in a place where the community can come gather and have a great time,“ said Mayor Schieve.

Mayor Schieve is seeking reelection to continue representing the city of Reno as Mayor and says her priorities include creating and sustaining a community that is vibrant and welcoming.

