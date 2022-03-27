One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department reported.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. on South Virginia Street near Brinkby Avenue. Police arrived to find a person they described only as male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite medical assistance, he died at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

A person only described as female went to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police determined it was related to the South Virginia Street shooting.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 775-334-218 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward in the case.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.