Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A jury in Las Vegas awarded $8 million to a 38-year-old middle school special education teacher who sued after being permanently injured when he was served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer at a casino bar.

Attorney Andre Lagomarsino said Friday his client, Lon Enwright, used to also work as a wine steward at Las Vegas Strip restaurants but lost his sense of taste due to the December 2018 injury at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson.

Enwright still teaches and coaches basketball but his lawyer says he has stomach and esophageal ulcers and is at increased of risk of cancer. Barley’s corporate parent, Station Casinos, didn’t immediately respond to messages about the verdict.

