Motorcycle safety enforcement in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 31 tickets and gave eight warnings Saturday during a motorcycle safety operation.

Four officers looked for violations in areas with high traffic, looking for aggressive drivers as well as hazardous driving by motorcycles.

Nevada requires motorcyclists to wear a Department of Transportation-approved helmet and have a motorcycle license endorsement, police said. Drivers of vehicles should look twice before turning and drivers need to share the road.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant for the enforcement effort.

