Injury crash causes delays on I-580

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle has led to a closure of I-580.

It happened around 9 PM near the Mill St. offramp.

Nevada State Police says it involved a Red Chevy Malibu and a motorcycle with two riders on it – one under the age of ten.

The extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

Southbound traffic is still backed up as crews work on the crash.

