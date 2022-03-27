Advertisement

Injury crash causes delays on I-580

The crash took place just south of the Spaghetti bowl
By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle has led to a closure of I-580.

It happened around 9 PM near the Mill St. offramp.

Nevada State Police says it involved a Red Chevy Malibu and a motorcycle with two riders on it – one under the age of ten.

The extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

Southbound traffic is still backed up as crews work on the crash.

