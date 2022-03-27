Community gathers to continue search for Naomi Irion

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Community volunteers met behind the Love’s Truck Stop in Fernley on Saturday to help search for any clues that could lead to Naomi Irion’s whereabouts.

Over 150 volunteers arrived around 10 a.m. to help the family. Volunteers were split up into small groups and sent to comb through the desert. Naomi’s brother and mother spoke to the crowd with instructions of what to be on the lookout for, and her father led the group in prayer before crowds dispersed.

Volunteers with law enforcement or EMT experience were assigned as search team leaders to help other volunteers follow the appropriate steps, if and when, they spotted something unusual.

“Its the right thing to do,” said Dean Schlauch, a volunteer search team leader. “And we’re retired law enforcement, so we have some experience in crime scene prevention and search and rescue,” said his twin, Gene Schlauch, a search volunteer.

At one point during the search, a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy did come out to the scene to inspect an item that a search party found, but it is unclear if that item is related to Irion’s kidnapping.

This is the first of a few areas the family plans on searching.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.