CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) -A California Highway Patrol supervisor getting off shift came across an alleged kidnapping and domestic battery on Saturday morning, the Mono County sheriff’s Office reported.

A man the sheriff’s office did not identify was booked on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Bridgeport CHP supervisor was going north on California 108 between Walker and Bridgeport at about 6:30 a.m. when he saw a vehicle stuck on the right shoulder.

As the CHP vehicle approached, a woman ran towards it and jumped inside. She was shaking and could not speak, the sheriff’s office said. A man followed. When the supervisor asked if she was safe, she shook her head “no,” the sheriff’s office said. The adult male was detained.

Another CHP officer and a Mono County deputy arrived. Their investigation showed the woman had been kidnapped and had been attacked on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to a safe place and an advocacy group responded to help her.

