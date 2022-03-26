Advertisement

Wolf Pack bats silent again as Nevada loses to Boise State 9-1

3-26-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Game 2 of a three-game series with Boise State, the Nevada softball team fell 9-1 in six innings.

Sophomore Blake Craft got the start in the circle and threw four innings before she got lifted in the 5th inning. Craft recorded the loss (1-10) for the Pack. She gave up eight hits, seven runs (five earned), and struck out two.

Sophomore Jana Pope came on in relief and tossed two innings. Pope gave up four hits, two runs (all earned), and struck out one.

But for the third game in a row the Nevada bats were silent. The Wolf Pack totaled one run on just three hits. Junior Danielle Lew recorded two hits, including a double that led to the lone RBI for the Pack.

In its last three games Nevada has plated just three runners while surrendering 16 over that same span. The team is 0-3.

Sunday, Nevada will try to salvage the series in the final game of the series against BSU. First pitch is set for noon.

Live stats and a live stream of the game will be available at NevadaWolfPack.com.

