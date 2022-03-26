Secret Witness, GSR and billboard company team up in Naomi Irion search

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness, Lamar Outdoor Advertising and the Grand Sierra Resort are teaming up to ask for help finding missing teen Naomi Irion.

Lamar put up 16 digital billboards featuring Irion in the Reno metropolitan area.

The Lamar billboards will be seen 2,122,991 times each week by people 18 years and older. “By helping Secret Witness extend their reach to the community with the hopes of solving crimes and bringing some peace and resolution to victims’ families and friends is important to us,” Coletta Bwire, Lamar vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

“GSR’s ability to assist in the search for Naomi with our centrally located marquee is just a small way for us to contribute to this worthy effort,” said Christopher Abraham, Grand Sierra’s senior vice president of marketing.

Irion, 18, disappeared from near a Fernley Walmart on March 12. Troy Driver of Fallon has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping her. Irion has not been found. The billboards will remain up until she is found.

People with information about her disappearance and who want to remain anonymous can call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Or they can call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department at 775-557-5206 ext. 2.

