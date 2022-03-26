Reno police issued 75 traffic citations in pedestrian safety operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 75 citations Friday and gave 19 warnings as part of a pedestrian safety enforcement.

Twelve officers conducted the enforcement in areas with the greatest number of pedestrian accidents.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant that paid for the enforcement.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.