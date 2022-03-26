Reno police issued 75 traffic citations in pedestrian safety operation
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 75 citations Friday and gave 19 warnings as part of a pedestrian safety enforcement.
Twelve officers conducted the enforcement in areas with the greatest number of pedestrian accidents.
“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in a statement.
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant that paid for the enforcement.
