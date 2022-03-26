Advertisement

Reno police issued 75 traffic citations in pedestrian safety operation

Pedestrian Safety graphic
Pedestrian Safety graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 75 citations Friday and gave 19 warnings as part of a pedestrian safety enforcement.

Twelve officers conducted the enforcement in areas with the greatest number of pedestrian accidents.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant that paid for the enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Driver
Suspect identified in Naomi Irion abduction
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case
Jason Brown
Nevada man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

Latest News

Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe expands its reach
Pet foster volunteers needed as Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe expands its reach
Lessia Judd sands alongside her family.
Reno sex trafficking survivor shares her obstacles and triumphs
Walks, HBD, errors costly
Nevada allows just one hit but falls to Boise State 4-2
Troy Driver
Suspect identified in Naomi Irion abduction
Grand Opening is April 1st 2022
Local candy manufacturer opens store