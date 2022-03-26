Nevada allows just one hit but falls to Boise State 4-2

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada dropped first game of the series against Boise State 4-2 on Friday afternoon.

The Pack will face the Broncos again on Saturday at 12 p.m. Freshman Ellie Garcia (5-6) took the loss for the Pack after pitching a complete game. Garcia gave up one hit, four runs (three earned), and struck out three.

Offensively, the Pack was led by freshman Aaliyah Jenkins, senior Jessica Sellers, and sophomore Chelie Senini. Jenkins scored the solo home run of the evening in the bottom of the seventh. Sellers tallied one RBI in the bottom of the fourth, while Senini recorded a hit and a run against the Broncos.

Boise State took an early lead after scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, to extend the lead with one run in the top of the fourth. Live stats and live stream will be available for tomorrow’s game against the Broncos at NevadaWolfPack.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.