Local candy manufacturer opens store

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Everything is peanut-free, gluten-free, non-gmo and it tastes good and remember candy is only a treat, so it’s not a food group, so everyone should be able to have a little bit,” said Joseph Dutra, President and CEO of Kimmie Candy.

The local candy manufacturing company is growing, opening up their very own store in town. It’s a real life chocolate factory, Kimmie Candy is locally owned and has been around since the early 2000′s.

Today, KC is making over 10-thousand pounds of candy every day. All candy production and business operations happen under the same roof, and with the Grand Opening of ‘KC’S Best of the West Candy Store’ on April 1st.

“We’re panners, were chocolate panners - So what we do is, we take sunflower kernels and coat them in a light coat of chocolate with a candy shell; We do Chocorocks, which are chocolate chunks that look like rocks,” said Dutra.

It’s all happening on April 1st 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with fun activities throughout the day and the best part is all of the proceeds made will be donated to a Ukrainian Relief Fund.

