Advertisement

Local candy manufacturer opens store

Grand Opening is April 1st
Local candy manufacturer opens store in Reno
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Everything is peanut-free, gluten-free, non-gmo and it tastes good and remember candy is only a treat, so it’s not a food group, so everyone should be able to have a little bit,” said Joseph Dutra, President and CEO of Kimmie Candy.

The local candy manufacturing company is growing, opening up their very own store in town. It’s a real life chocolate factory, Kimmie Candy is locally owned and has been around since the early 2000′s.

Today, KC is making over 10-thousand pounds of candy every day. All candy production and business operations happen under the same roof, and with the Grand Opening of ‘KC’S Best of the West Candy Store’ on April 1st.

“We’re panners, were chocolate panners - So what we do is, we take sunflower kernels and coat them in a light coat of chocolate with a candy shell; We do Chocorocks, which are chocolate chunks that look like rocks,” said Dutra.

It’s all happening on April 1st 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with fun activities throughout the day and the best part is all of the proceeds made will be donated to a Ukrainian Relief Fund.

For location and more information about Kimmie Candy and KC’s Best of the West Candy Store, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Driver
Suspect identified in Naomi Irion abduction
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case
Jason Brown
Nevada man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

Latest News

Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe expands its reach
Pet foster volunteers needed as Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe expands its reach
Lessia Judd sands alongside her family.
Reno sex trafficking survivor shares her obstacles and triumphs
1929 Model A Truck to be raffled off
Reno Vulcanizing raffles off a Model A truck to celebrate 100 years
The play place offering more than the traditional playroom experience.
Letting kids wonder and parents unwind