Incline Village traffic stop leads to arrest for alleged cocaine possession

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Bend, Oregon, woman Friday night in Incline Village and ended up arresting her on a cocaine charge.

Tanis Hershkowitz, 46, was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Deputies stopped the vehicle driven by Hershkowitz on Friday about 8 p.m. in Incline Village for alleged traffic violations. They ended up finding about 3 ounces of cocaine and other evidence consistent with packaging and distributing drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.