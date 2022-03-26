Burn victim says her attacker had an accomplice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A woman set on fire, allegedly by her former boyfriend, has survived her injuries and is now speaking publicly for the first time about what she endures every day and expanding her search for justice.

Three months ago Valerie Barrera faced all of the challenges that comes with being a single mother who’s life had taken a wrong turn, a turn which included a former relationship with a man who had recently been paroled after serving a prison term on a stolen vehicle charge.

Then her life changed literally in a flash, forever,

She was found sitting in a puddle in a northeast Reno apartment complex, severely burned. Witnesses described her running through the complex screaming that her former boyfriend--Jeremy Marcel Chatman--had set her on fire.

She was rushed to a Sacramento burn center arriving in grave condition with burns over 46 percent of her body. He was located and arrested on domestic violence and parole violation charges.

Today she’s emerged from the hospital having survived but facing a daily struggle with physical and emotional pain with no certain end.

“I’m most of the time in pain. my arms. my shoulders. my back. I can not be sitting or laying down. I cannot be in one certain spot because I’m always in pain. It’s like he killed me alive, like he took whole entire life away.”

It’s clear the scars of what she has endured and now faces are more than skin deep.

“I can’t sleep and honestly I can’t look at myself in the mirror. because I don’t like my body.”

Under sedation during those weeks in the burn center, she was unable to give anyone her description of the incident. Now that she can talk she’s added an important detail. This was a coordinated attack involving two people.

We know you’re hearing this for the first time. There’s a reason. The existence of a second suspect has never been released. In fact, investigators didn’t hear about it until a couple of weeks ago when she was finally well enough to talk with them

She told us he’d agreed to meet Chatmanat the apartments. As they sat talking on an outside bench, a woman dashed out pouring a flammable liquid over her.

“She dumped it on top of my head. and i pushed her off me. and then as i looked at Jeremy. I remember him taking out his lighter, lighting it and putting it right next to my knee.”

On fire she ran and Chatman, she says, followed, trying to add to the flames. Then she found the puddle tried to extinguish the flames and neighbors rushed to help, The man who lit the flames fled. along with his accomplice. She hopes witnesses will come forward with information identifying her.

“I remember that white sweater she wore with some running shorts, blue with a white stripe down the side. gray tennis shoes. She had her hair in a pony tail. If anyone’s seen her I want her to go to jail. I don’t understand how anybody can do this to someone else.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Her injuries have left her in constant pain... and facing years of recovery. Her family is struggling to provide her care and raise her children/

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up for anyone wishing to help: https://gofund.me/1035c215

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.