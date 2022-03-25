Ukraine Crisis: Jewish Nevada sets up crisis fund

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis intensifies.

The Jewish Federation of Nevada is closely monitoring the war and is concerned for the safety of all Jews in the region.

Some decades ago, Vitaliy Goldenberg and his family found refuge in the United States.

“My family left in ‘91 because we were facing antisemitism,” said Goldenberg.

He says the Ukraine of today is different, “It became much more tolerant of other people.”

However, the now Reno resident said there is still one oppressor present.

“The Russian army,” said Goldenberg.

As tensions rise in his home country, he has affiliated with Jewish Nevada, an umbrella of the Jewish federation.

“Our mission is one, we create a vibrant community, and two, we care for those in need,” said Megan Weintraub, chief philanthropy officer for Jewish Nevada .

With the entire country facing chaos and scarcity, the nonprofit has set up a Crisis Fund to help the more than 200,000 Jewish people in Ukraine.

So far, they’ve raised more than $170,000. The funds will be distributed through overseas partners assisting on the ground.

“Transportation to help people get out of Ukraine,” said Weintraub. “Even the basic necessities for those who are still in Ukraine. Food, water, medicine, access to a telephone, the manpower to set up hotlines for them to be able to call and get access to the resources they needed.”

Jewish Nevada says 100 percent of the funds raised will go to helping the Jewish community there.

If you would like to donate, go to jewishnevada.org/ukrainecrisis.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.