‘They should come see me dance!’: Dancing with the Stars’ Alan Bersten on why the tour is better than the show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For almost two decades, Dancing with the Stars has dazzled kept audiences glued to their TV screens. But then the show went on the road to give fans the ultimate dance-show experience! And now, after a two year break because of COVID, Dancing with the Stars LIVE! is back.

Now on their 2021-22 tour, the cast is coming to the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Saturday, March 26! Tickets are sold out, but 5-season pro and mirror ball champion, Alan Bersten, talked with Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about how amazing this tour has been so far.

“It’s good! We just had two days off in Seattle and it was nice,” Bersten said. “And then we remembered we only have four shows left and it’s so bitter sweet.”

But they’re determined to make these last four shows extremely special. They’re pros not only when it comes to dancing but adapting too.

“[This show] is number 66, so we’ve just been on the road since January,” he said. “It’s been fun, but it’s also been different every single night because there are so many different curveballs thrown at us with stages and then COVID and just everything. But the fact that we’re back on the road, it’s so special and you can really see it when we’re on stage dancing.”

All your favorite pros will be on stage Saturday night along side Bersten, including: Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Sofia Ghavami, and Koko Iwasaki! And they’re be performing every kind of dance you know and love like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango, and everything in between.

Bersten said some dances fans will recognize from the show. Others were created just for the tour. But the best part is not having to face any judges!

“I say that the tour is the reward of the season,” Bersten said. “You can’t get eliminated on the tour. No one is judging you... except for the fans! No, I’m kidding. But it is just so fun to go out on stage and do it because we love it.”

Even if you never seen DWTS, the LIVE show will still knock your socks off. There’s something for everyone!

“It’s by far the best dance show that’s out there! I mean I might be bias because I’m a part of it,” he laughed. “But it is a really entertaining dance show. And everyone who has seen has said the same thing, ‘this is our favorite show.’ I don’t think they’re saying that cause they’re lying or being nice to us, but they always say it’s their favorite show!”

Dancing with the Stars LIVE! is at the GSR Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will likely premiere in September.

