Reno Vulcanizing raffles off a Model A truck to celebrate 100 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 1922, Reno Vulcanizing has been serving the Truckee Meadows. It has stayed a family business and is currently run by Steve and Mitch Besso. They are the third generation of owners, which a fouth generation coming up through the ranks.

“You know, how fortunate we’ve been,” Steve said. “Reno Vulcanizing is the ultimate success story for people that immigrated to the United States with nothing and built a business like that. And now, I’m third generation, and I have a nephew who’s a fourth generation.”

100 years later, they are still repairing cars with no sign of the company slowing down. That’s why to celebrate, Reno Vulcanizing is raffling off a 1929 Model A truck.

Besso says it represents the beginning and history of their business.

That car is currently on display at the National Automobile Museum, which is one of the non-profits benefiting from proceeds of the raffle. The car also has a unique tie to Reno Vulcanizing. It’s previous owner worked for the company 50 years ago.

The Model A is a frame off restoration in perfect condition, with just a handful of miles on it. It’s a car that makes people stop and pay attention,

“All you have to do is look at it,” Phil MacDougall, president and executive director of the National Automobile Museum said. “It’s the first thing you see when you come into the museum. It’s the last thing you see. It’s a jaw dropper.”

Two other charities will benefit from raffle proceeds- the Nevada Diabetes Association and the Veterans Guest House.

As Sylvia DuBeau, CEO of the Veterans Guest House explains, “It’s really special opportunity for anyone who isn’t familiar with us, or the other two charities, to support in a way that’s really fun and also get to learn about what we do.”

You can buy tickets through any of the non-profits, or by clicking here. The car will also be on display Saturday morning from 9-11am at the Veterans Guest House. Of course, you can always see if for free in the National Automobile Museum lobby.

The raffle runs through November 11 and a winner will be selected the following month.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.