Letting kids wonder and parents unwind

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wonder and Unwind is a new play place in Reno that is offering more than the traditional playroom experience. With fun and education in mind, Wonder and Unwind supports educational development through hands-on play.

While newborns to children six years old play, caregivers have a space to relax and unwind. This play place supports kids’ social and emotional, fine motor, and gross motor skills. Their cognitive function is also supported. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, or even nannies can relax in the caregiver lounge or feel free to play with their kids.

The children are supervised at all times. The Owner of Wonder and Unwind, Bailey Felten, shared how the business they provide is and can be a benefit to families,

“We have been a nice asset to these families who may be working more remotely from home or just need to get out of the house and feel comfortable doing so. We are a nice, happy, fun environment for that and I think we are an excellent resource for families in Reno,” Felten said.

Wonder and Unwind has no screens, tablets, or electronic toys, so kids can get back to the basics of learning through their play.

For more information on Wonder and Unwind, click here.

