Friday AM Weather Record highs are still in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Thursday’s record was broken by about 5 degrees as we hit 80 degrees in Reno. It’s the earliest we’ve had an 80 degree day since 2015. Friday we’re expecting a high of 81 degrees. The record is currently 78 degrees. Sunday evening will see a system move into our area that could potentially bring some rain or snow with it. As of Friday morning, there is a 60% chance, but this storm isn’t expected to be a big one and it is quick moving.

Email This Link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn