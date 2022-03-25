Driver dies after collision with tractor-trailer south of Lone Pine

OLANCHA, Calif. (KOLO) -The driver of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra died Wednesday after colliding with a 2012 Freightliner truck south of Lone Pine, Calif., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Authorities are still trying to identify the 47-yea-old deceased driver, the CHP said Friday.

The collision happened Wednesday about 8:58 p.m. on U.S. 395 south of Ash Creek Road near Olancha, Calif. The Elantra was going south when, for an unknown reason, it and the Freightliner crashed on the east shoulder of U.S. 395.

The Elantra driver did not wear a seatbelt and was ejected and died at the scene, the CHP said.

The crash ruptured the diesel tank of the Freightliner and it spilled. The 41-year-old truck driver from Van Nuys, Calif., was not injured.

If anyone has information about this, please contact CHP Officer Lemke at 760-872-5150.

