Thursday AM Weather Wednesday saw a record high and Thursday’s looking no different. We’re expecting a high of 78 degrees today, 3 degrees higher than the record set in 1960 and 2007. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will also threaten to break records, then we’ll see a system come in and cool down the area. The system has a 40% chance of bringing rain to our area on Monday with a 20% chance on Tuesday.

