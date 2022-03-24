Advertisement

Thursday AM Weather

Wednesday saw a record high and Thursday’s looking no different. We’re expecting a high of 78 degrees today, 3 degrees higher than the record set in 1960 and 2007. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will also threaten to break records, then we’ll see a system come in and cool down the area. The system has a 40% chance of bringing rain to our area on Monday with a 20% chance on Tuesday.
By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:52 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Driver
Suspect identified in Naomi Irion abduction
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
Jason Brown
Nevada man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Record highs are still in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Thursday’s record was broken by...
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather