Advertisement

Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.(HNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:46 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said a man fell to his death from a hotel balcony Tuesday.

Investigators said the 39-year-old tourist, who was visiting Honolulu from Southern California, was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the neighboring room where his friend was staying. He ended up falling in the process.

Officials said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki, and his body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Driver
Suspect identified in Naomi Irion abduction
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
Jason Brown
Nevada man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe expands its reach
Pet foster volunteers needed as Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe expands its reach
President Joe Biden visited the 82nd airborne in Poland on Friday.
Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past
Desmond Saine
Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room
Enraged that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn’t advance lies that the state's free and fair...
Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP