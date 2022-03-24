Is now the right time to end the national state of emergency?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - COVID-19 cases have dropped and many pandemic rules have as well, but is it time to declare the national state emergency over? While some congress members say yes, experts don’t agree.

UNR Assistant Teaching Professor at the School of Public Health, Matthew Moore says, it would not only terminate the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) power to fast track authorization for COVID vaccines, tests and treatments but it would eliminate the ability to get those for free.

“What it would do is close off a lot of the funding that has opened up in order to do what we need to do medically,” said Moore. “A good example is Paxlovid, which a lot of people have referred to as a ‘game changer.’ That’s a new form of treatment that is very very promising. We’re able to access that through the emergency authorization.”

The national emergency was declared in January of 2020 and has been renewed every 90 days since.

“Part of the problem is many of the things we may want to make permanent like, access to Medicaid or like the coverage for COVID treatments that are most beneficial to rural communities, low-income communities, there is no alternative funding stream for a lot of these things,” said Moore.

The emergency status not only opened the door for millions to get coverage under Medicaid but it also gave greater access to telehealth services.

“Many of these things are not politically controversial,” said Moore. “They’re things that everyone agrees are good that we should keep. It’s just a question of do we make that happen before the emergency ends for real.”

Moore adds that many states were able to provide assistance, like eviction moratoriums, because of the emergency status.

The emergency declaration is the primary legal pillar of the U.S. pandemic response.

“Being in a public health emergency from a legal perspective is very different from being in a public health emergency from sort of a symbolic perspective,” said Moore. “So when people get in the idea of ‘Well if we end the emergency then it means we go back to everything the way that it was before COVID’ it doesn’t really work that way, because what’s really going on with the legal emergency is that we have now opened all these funding streams for treatment, research, for medicine that are crucial.”

The emergency is up for consideration again on April 15.

Moore believes it will be renewed, and extended for another 90 days, taking it to at least early July. He recommends those on Medicaid to be prepared for new documentation coming their way once the state of emergency ends.

