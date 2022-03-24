Getting to Gardening: The top tips to turning your thumb green

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s time to get those garden beds prepped for the spring a summer harvest season. There are tips to make sure new gardeners have an abundant growing experience.

Gardening can reduce stress and is a rewarding hobby. Northern Nevada is in gardening zone 7a, in this zone, you can plant peas, kale, lettuce, broccoli, and tomatoes. The experts at Urban Roots recommends buying good quality soil to ensure a good foundation for your vegetables.

It is also recommended to start small with maybe one to three plants. This will allow for new gardeners to really get to know what they are planting and their watering schedule. Now, when watering, water low and slow to avoid overwatering and to keep the plants properly hydrated.

A vegetable garden can also save you money on fresh produce by having that garden-to-table experience.

Deborah Hug is the Farm Manager at Urban Roots, and she mentioned the benefits to farming your food,

“Food systems are getting obscure these days and knowing where your food comes from is really awesome. A good way to start doing that is by growing your own food, and you get more and more interested in where other food comes from. Then you can help support local farms, " Hug said.

Urban Roots also provides a Dead Plant Society and monthly gardening workshops for all ages.

