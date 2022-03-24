Advertisement

Getting to Gardening: The top tips to turning your thumb green

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:54 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s time to get those garden beds prepped for the spring a summer harvest season. There are tips to make sure new gardeners have an abundant growing experience.

Gardening can reduce stress and is a rewarding hobby. Northern Nevada is in gardening zone 7a, in this zone, you can plant peas, kale, lettuce, broccoli, and tomatoes. The experts at Urban Roots recommends buying good quality soil to ensure a good foundation for your vegetables.

It is also recommended to start small with maybe one to three plants. This will allow for new gardeners to really get to know what they are planting and their watering schedule. Now, when watering, water low and slow to avoid overwatering and to keep the plants properly hydrated.

A vegetable garden can also save you money on fresh produce by having that garden-to-table experience.

Deborah Hug is the Farm Manager at Urban Roots, and she mentioned the benefits to farming your food,

“Food systems are getting obscure these days and knowing where your food comes from is really awesome. A good way to start doing that is by growing your own food, and you get more and more interested in where other food comes from. Then you can help support local farms, " Hug said.

Urban Roots also provides a Dead Plant Society and monthly gardening workshops for all ages.

For more tips on turning your thumb green, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Driver
Suspect identified in Naomi Irion abduction
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
Jason Brown
Nevada man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case

Latest News

Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe expands its reach
Pet foster volunteers needed as Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe expands its reach
Lessia Judd sands alongside her family.
Reno sex trafficking survivor shares her obstacles and triumphs
Grand Opening is April 1st 2022
Local candy manufacturer opens store
1929 Model A Truck to be raffled off
Reno Vulcanizing raffles off a Model A truck to celebrate 100 years
The play place offering more than the traditional playroom experience.
Letting kids wonder and parents unwind