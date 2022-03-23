Suspect in alleged Mogul-area battery arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of hitting another man with his car near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in East Mogul.

Troy Stratton, 44, was arrested March 26, 2022 in Sparks after leading deputies on a brief foot chase, the sheriff’s office said.

His arrest stems from an incident on March 23, when a man said he witnessed a younger female in distress inside a newer, blue Chevy Cruze, and as he interacted with her and the male driver – the man sped off, hitting him.

Stratton is currently being held at the Washoe County Detention Facility on multiple charges including one felony count of Battery with a Deadly Weapon, one felony count of Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance <14 grams, one misdemeanor count of Resisting a Public Officer, and one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Detectives are still attempting to find the female seen inside the vehicle with Stratton on March 23. Detectives believe the woman in the vehicle was an adult. They do not believe this case is connected to an open case in Lyon County.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC22-1394.

