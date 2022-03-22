Washoe County first responders training

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A special training exercise will be taking place this week for first responders in Washoe County. Over the next three days, our region’s first responders and organizations will go through what exactly to do in the case of large-scale emergencies.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Law Enforcement throughout Washoe County, and various regional medical centers will be participating.

These training exercises are to prepare emergency personnel to handle hazardous materials in a variety of situations.

The exercises will be held at the Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center and the Regional Emergency Operations Center, so people can expect to see extra emergency crews out and training the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.