Reno woman missing in southern Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman who went missing last month and was found clinging to a tree near Caughlin Ranch is missing again in the Lake Mead Recreation area in southern Nevada.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen March 14, 2022 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near Hoover Dam, the National Park Service said. Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle.

Stewart has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5′08″ tall, and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

She did not have her phone or any identification on her at the time.

If you have information that could help find Stewart, you are asked to call or text 888-653-0009, use the online tip form or send an e-mail.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was rescued on Feb. 14, 2022 after she was found clinging to a tree in the Caughlin Ranch area hours after she disappeared. (KOLO, Reno Fire Department)

