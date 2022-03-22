Advertisement

Reno woman missing in southern Nevada

64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman who went missing last month and was found clinging to a tree near Caughlin Ranch is missing again in the Lake Mead Recreation area in southern Nevada.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen March 14, 2022 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near Hoover Dam, the National Park Service said. Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle.

Stewart has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5′08″ tall, and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

She did not have her phone or any identification on her at the time.

If you have information that could help find Stewart, you are asked to call or text 888-653-0009, use the online tip form or send an e-mail.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was rescued on Feb. 14, 2022 after she was found clinging to a tree in the...
Gayle Stewart, 64, was rescued on Feb. 14, 2022 after she was found clinging to a tree in the Caughlin Ranch area hours after she disappeared.(KOLO, Reno Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion investigation: Search enters 11th day
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
Tallulah Secunda Ketchum
Fallon woman arrested in I-80 crash that killed a Wadsworth man
Jason Brown
Nevada man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

Latest News

What you need to know to turn your thumb green.
Getting to Gardening: The top tips to turning your thumb green
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
FILE: A person holds swabs and a container used in COVID-19 testing. With an urgent funding...
Is now the right time to end the national state of emergency? Public health expert says it’s too soon
Local business organizes community fundraising efforts for Ukraine
Local business organizes community fundraising efforts for Ukraine
Doors reopened at the Northwest Reno Library location at 2325 Robb Drive in Reno after a five...
Northwest Reno Library grand reopening