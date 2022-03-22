Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center to open this spring

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Health System broke ground two years ago and this spring the doors of Sierra Medical Center will swing open.

Mayor Hillary Schieve said the pandemic revealed just how much Reno needs another hospital.

“We didn’t have the capacity we needed and now with the opening of this new medical center it will make such a big difference,” Schieve said.

Sierra Medical Center will add 170 beds to the Reno-Sparks region in hopes of alleviating stress in other medical facilities nearby.

Schieve helped cut the ribbon as a crowd of supporters and newly hired medical professionals looked on.

Doctor Letitia Anderson, Chief of Staff, says it’s all about bringing care closer to those who need it in our growing city.

“The key word is access so the team has amazing emergency room service with a helipad right here so there will be things offered in this city that haven’t been before,” Anderson said.

Many rushed to tour the state-of-the-art building, taking in the private rooms and newly implemented technology.

They have UVD Robots on each floor that emit indigo light to kill pathogens and bacteria.

The robots controlled by an iPad and sent into rooms after staff has finished an initial cleaning. Once inside the room, the doors are shut and the machine roams the room killing off any lingering viruses.

Sierra Medical is another hospital in the area to offer labor and delivery and outpatient healthcare services.

