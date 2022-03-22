Man sentenced to prison for string of ATM thefts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County man will spend up to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of ATM thefts.

Shane Patrick Ryan, 45, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years and 6 months with parole eligibility after a minimum of 13 years has been served. Ryan was also ordered to pay $600,000 in restitution to the businesses affected in this case.

Ryan pled guilty in January to 4 counts of Theft and 1 count of Attempted Theft in District Court.

The case against Ryan began in February 2020 when detectives with the Regional Repeat Offender Program (ROP) began an investigation into attempted thefts of ATM machines. During the investigation detectives identified Ryan as the suspect who had committed numerous thefts of construction equipment including vehicles, tractors and trailers, which he then used to steal or attempt to steal ATM machines from local banks and credit unions.

The crimes were committed over the course of a three-month period and resulted in combined financial losses for the banks and construction companies of over $617,000 dollars.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, the sentence was ordered to run consecutive to a conviction in a 2021 case where Ryan was convicted of burglarizing a former employer’s business. Ryan was sentenced to a term of 90 months, with parole eligibility after 36 months has been served. Restitution was ordered in the amount of $63,000 dollars.

