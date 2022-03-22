KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes rosemary lemon chicken bites with seared grapes and roasted garlic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wanna impress your friends with fancy hor d’oeuvres, but your skill set is more Tyson Anytizers? Chef Jonathan Chapin is here to rescue your party with easy-to-make appetizers that taste delicious!

Ingredients:

1 chicken breast, cut into bite size chunks

15 roasted garlic cloves

8 red grapes cut in half

1 sprig rosemary chopped

1 lemon

1T lemon olive oil

1T olive oil

1/4 cup Nevada Sunset Winery Chardonnay

1/4 cup heavy cream

Salt and Pepper

Party toothpicks

Directions:

In a hot pan with olive oil, sear grapes for 2 minutes with salt and pepper. Remove from heat. In a separate pan, sear chicken bites in Big Horn lemon olive oil. When cooked 2/3 through, deglaze pan with wine, cook down add cream and rosemary until finished cooking. As the chicken cools, put grapes and garlic clove on a skewer. Then poke skewers into chicken to form the bite. Add additional sauce to plate with garnish. Enjoy!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, for being today’s guest, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young, and Vienna Little Goat Tattoos for Chapin’s new “Give Hope” ink.

