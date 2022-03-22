Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes rosemary lemon chicken bites with seared grapes and roasted garlic

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wanna impress your friends with fancy hor d’oeuvres, but your skill set is more Tyson Anytizers? Chef Jonathan Chapin is here to rescue your party with easy-to-make appetizers that taste delicious!

Ingredients:

  • 1 chicken breast, cut into bite size chunks
  • 15 roasted garlic cloves
  • 8 red grapes cut in half
  • 1 sprig rosemary chopped
  • 1 lemon
  • 1T lemon olive oil
  • 1T olive oil
  • 1/4 cup Nevada Sunset Winery Chardonnay
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Party toothpicks

Directions:

  1. In a hot pan with olive oil, sear grapes for 2 minutes with salt and pepper. Remove from heat.
  2. In a separate pan, sear chicken bites in Big Horn lemon olive oil.
  3. When cooked 2/3 through, deglaze pan with wine, cook down add cream and rosemary until finished cooking.
  4. As the chicken cools, put grapes and garlic clove on a skewer.
  5. Then poke skewers into chicken to form the bite.
  6. Add additional sauce to plate with garnish.
  7. Enjoy!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, for being today’s guest, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young, and Vienna Little Goat Tattoos for Chapin’s new “Give Hope” ink.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion investigation: Search enters 11th day
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
Tallulah Secunda Ketchum
Fallon woman arrested in I-80 crash that killed a Wadsworth man
Jason Brown
Nevada man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

Latest News

What you need to know to turn your thumb green.
Getting to Gardening: The top tips to turning your thumb green
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
FILE: A person holds swabs and a container used in COVID-19 testing. With an urgent funding...
Is now the right time to end the national state of emergency? Public health expert says it’s too soon
Local business organizes community fundraising efforts for Ukraine
Local business organizes community fundraising efforts for Ukraine
Doors reopened at the Northwest Reno Library location at 2325 Robb Drive in Reno after a five...
Northwest Reno Library grand reopening