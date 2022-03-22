First responders hold mass casualty training drill at new hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A mass casualty event is not something that you ever truly prepare for, but our local emergency response crews are doing everything they can to be ready.

“Doesn’t matter how much you train, performing a drill live in a facility that just opened has an incredible amount of value to it,” said Reno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Drum.

The new facility is Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center located at the corner of Longley Lane and Double R Boulevard.

“This is the first chance to get hands on and it’s brand-new facility before it’s loaded with patients and ambulances,” Drum added.

And an important part of making these training exercises as effective as possible, is to make them look and feel as real as possible.

“It gives us the ability to train on a new level,” said REMSA Health EMS operations manager Andrew Massey. “It contributes to a more realistic environment.”

And it’s clear that those involved know the importance of these exercises, because eventually, they will have to do it when it is not a drill.

“It’s excellent for us to get together, all agencies, so we know what to do when this does happen in real life,” Massey added.

