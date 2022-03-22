Advertisement

First responders hold mass casualty training drill at new hospital

By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:21 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A mass casualty event is not something that you ever truly prepare for, but our local emergency response crews are doing everything they can to be ready.

“Doesn’t matter how much you train, performing a drill live in a facility that just opened has an incredible amount of value to it,” said Reno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Drum.

The new facility is Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center located at the corner of Longley Lane and Double R Boulevard.

“This is the first chance to get hands on and it’s brand-new facility before it’s loaded with patients and ambulances,” Drum added.

And an important part of making these training exercises as effective as possible, is to make them look and feel as real as possible.

“It gives us the ability to train on a new level,” said REMSA Health EMS operations manager Andrew Massey. “It contributes to a more realistic environment.”

And it’s clear that those involved know the importance of these exercises, because eventually, they will have to do it when it is not a drill.

“It’s excellent for us to get together, all agencies, so we know what to do when this does happen in real life,” Massey added.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion investigation: Search enters 11th day
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
Tallulah Secunda Ketchum
Fallon woman arrested in I-80 crash that killed a Wadsworth man
Jason Brown
Nevada man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

Latest News

FILE: A person holds swabs and a container used in COVID-19 testing. With an urgent funding...
Is now the right time to end the national state of emergency? Public health expert says it’s too soon
A special training exercise will be taking place this week for first responders in Washoe County.
Washoe County first responders training
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center opening soon.
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center to open this spring
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is offering dental care to children in Carson City, starting...
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile to offer dental care in Carson City starting Monday