Community invited to Reno Ace the Grade Day to support children literacy, school attendance

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, March 26, New Life Entertainment and Nulyphe are hosting “Reno Ace the Grade Day” at the Boys and Girls Club on E. 9th Street.

Families of all ages are invited to come out from 12-6 p.m. The event is will raise money for educational excellence, initiate a multi-media mentoring program, inspire children literacy, promote higher GPAs, increase school attendance rates and show support for the PTA and PTO.

There will be games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, food trucks and a chance to meet community police officers and firefighters.

Tickets at $15 and can be bought online or at the door. Donations are also accepted through CashApp, username: $JywanzaScottJackson, or Venmo: @Nulyphe.

Thank you, Jywanza Scott-Jackson from New Life Entertainment, for organizing this event and sharing all about it on Morning Break.

