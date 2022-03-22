12 former Wolf Pack football players attend Nevada’s Pro Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday marked one of the last chances for 12 former Wolf Pack football players to show NFL scouts they have what it takes to play at the highest level before the draft.

Nevada’s Pro Day featured big names like Cole Turner and Carson Strong who put on shows. Other guys looked to leave an impression.

In the session open to the media players started the day showing their lateral agility and explosiveness in the 3-cone and shuttle drills. Scouts from 28 NFL teams were at Mackay Stadium. The Bengals, Saints, Cowboys, and Texans did not show.

In the throwing session Strong showed off his arm in drills ran by trainer and former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer.

“I’m getting good feedback from my circle, Jordan, and my agent,” Strong said. “We really wanted to show that I could move well and that my knee is doing well. I proved that today, the combine, and the senior bowl so that’s been my main focus.”

One of Strong’s favorite targets, Turner, caught some balls and showed off his route tree. But it was important for him to prove he isn’t just a pass catcher.

“People wanted to understand my mindset on blocking and get to know me as a person,” Turner said. “I feel like I (can block). It wasn’t asked of me to do too much of that at Nevada but I feel like over the past couple months I’ve showed that I am very capable.”

One player who showed up but didn’t work out was Romeo Doubs. The wide receiver and punt returner tweaked his right knee a week after the NFL Combine and didn’t want to push it.

“What I’ve been focusing on is just being a better version of me, getting healthy, so I can be able to perform and play ball,” Doubs said.

The surprise of the day came from Yerington native, and former defensive end, Sam Hammond. He ran routes for Strong from the tight end spot - a position he hasn’t played since high school.

“I just wanted to prove that I can move,” Hammond said. “You can put me in this position, in that position and I’m still going to find a way to win. That’s all I wanted to prove today; show I had endurance, and I think they saw that.”

In the weeks leading up to the draft players will take private workouts and visits with teams.

The NFL Draft is April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas. You can watch all seven rounds on KOLO 8.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.