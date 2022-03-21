Ronald McDonald Care Mobile to offer dental care in Carson City starting Monday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is offering affordable dental health clinics this week in Carson City.

In partnership with Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, the clinics are available to children 21 years and younger.

Starting Monday, March 21, the care mobile will be providing dental services from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The care mobile will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Friday’s hours are 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

All care will be provided at the McDonald’s located at 3905 S. Carson Street in Carson City.

Most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check-up are all accepted. Call 800-787-2568 to schedule an appointment.

More information and online appointments can be made here.

