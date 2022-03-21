Advertisement

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile to offer dental care in Carson City starting Monday

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is offering dental care to children in Carson City, starting...
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is offering dental care to children in Carson City, starting Monday, March 21, 2022.(RMCM)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is offering affordable dental health clinics this week in Carson City.

In partnership with Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, the clinics are available to children 21 years and younger.

Starting Monday, March 21, the care mobile will be providing dental services from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The care mobile will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Friday’s hours are 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

All care will be provided at the McDonald’s located at 3905 S. Carson Street in Carson City.

Most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check-up are all accepted. Call 800-787-2568 to schedule an appointment.

More information and online appointments can be made here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Press conference Tuesday as search continues for Naomi Irion
Julian Hamilton
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside strip club
18-year-old Javier Saldana III is a person of interest in connection with a murder on Cornwall...
Reno Police identify persons of interest in murder investigation
Tallulah Secunda Ketchum
Fallon woman arrested in I-80 crash that killed a Wadsworth man
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno

Latest News

Rainbow ribbons blowing in the wind on display to bring attention to missing Naomi Irion.
Fernley businesses lend a hand in the search of 18-year-old Naomi Irion
Nevada Native Seed Forum
Learning about Nevada’s Native Seeds
March 20th through the 26th is National Safe Place Week.
Children’s Cabinet hosting events for National Safe Place Week
Easing of COVID restrictions effects on local places-of-worship
Easing of COVID restrictions effects on local places-of-worship