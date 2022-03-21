Fernley businesses lend a hand in the search of 18-year-old Naomi Irion

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A picture taken last Saturday from the rooftop of Terrible’s by the general manager shows a long line of people waiting in the parking lot and adjacent property of the casino. The crowd of nearly 1,000 people came to help in the search of 18-year-old Naomi Irion.

Forrest Bietz says he was not surprised, and he was happy to lend the makeshift staging area.

“I kind of figured Fernley would show up,” says Bietz. “You see the outpouring happen and you want to be a part of it. It’s not necessarily a part of it, you just want to help,” he says.

Around town rainbow-colored ribbons can be seen blowing in the wind. The family says Naomi loved the colors of the rainbow. Such ribbons are wholly appropriate. They are often very near flyers which alert locals and travelers alike to keep an eye out for Naomi.

She was in her car on Saturday, March 12 at 5 a.m. waiting for a shuttle to take her to work at Panasonic. Surveillance video from Walmart shows someone deliberately walking to her car. The person opens the driver’s side door and gets in. Naomi moves to the passenger seat.

Naomi has not been heard from since.

At Purcell Tire and Service Center volunteers asked the general manager if they could post information about the missing girl outside and inside the store.

John Jangula says during this uncertain time no one should turn down such a request.

“This is just part of being a human being,” he says.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, there will be a candlelight vigil at the Out of Town Park in Fernley. Participants are asked to bring their own candle and to wear clothing the color of the rainbow. It begins at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.