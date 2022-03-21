Easing of COVID restrictions effects on local places-of-worship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - To be able to come together and worship is something that the community over at Living Stones Church in South Reno does not take for granted.

The Living Stones Church South Reno location first opened its doors in August 2019, but soon after had to adapt for the change that came just a couple month later.

Like most places-of-worship, Living Stones South Reno paused their in-person indoor services. Through effort and time, Lead Pastor, Ryan Griffin, and his team organized to hold virtual services, along with other creative ideas to help their community still have a sense of congregation.

“We are growing almost indescribably, we have almost two-thirds of the church I don’t even recognize because new people are coming in and coming in - there is a wave hundreds and hundreds of people that are coming in for church... the pandemic has done terrible things, but God has done great things in the midst of that,” said Griffin.

With that, the church has kept improved health and safety cleanliness to ensure the comfort of, in Pastor Ryan’s word’s: his Living Stones family.

“You can come into Living Stones South Reno and they’'ll be a bottle of sanitizer for you, if you want it - so it’s not just, ‘Hey, lets go for it, freedom,’ - I mean we are very happy to be able to sing now...but there are still safety precautions so everyone can stay healthy,” said Griffin.

To learn more about Living Stones Church, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.