Children’s Cabinet hosting events for National Safe Place Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is National Safe Space Week and the Children’s Cabinet is reminding people of Safe Place, a youth and outreach program that provides help and safety.

Since 2003, the Children’s Cabinet has provided a Safe Place program. Youth ages 12 to 17 years old have support if they ever feel unsafe. Washoe County now has 71 businesses that are partnered with Safe Places. All library branches, McDonald’s, and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport are places children can go if they are in need. More than a hundred mobile sites are available for teens to go to as well, including all RTC buses.

This week, The Children’s Cabinet will host free skating at Roller Kingdom, pizza in the park, and a movie night to educate and remind the community of this resource.

Joanna Ramos, the Safe Place Program Coordinator at the Children’s Cabinet shared the importance of knowing about the locations that can help.

“Look for the big bright yellow and black safe place sign. They have our phone number on them. Look out in the community, they are out there. If you see them please make a note of where they are in our community, that way if you’re ever in a situation where you need help, you know there’s a safe place located near you,” Ramos said.

Assistance is available 24/7 if a child feels they are in danger. Call 1-800-536-4588 or text the word “SAFE” to 44357 and your location.

For more information on the list of events from Children’s Cabinet, click here.

