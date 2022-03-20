Advertisement

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting outside a car show.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:07 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — At least one person was killed and 24 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas, police said.

Arkansas State Police said in a news release Sunday that one person was in custody and authorities were searching for others who may have fired into the crowd Saturday evening. Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn’t immediately available.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

The car show is part of a community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according the website of the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization.

Wallace McGehee, the car show’s organizer, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the community.

“For something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy,” McGehee told KATV at the scene. “We did this here for 16 years without a problem.”

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that he’d attended the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying “a positive family atmosphere.”

“I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy,” Jones said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion investigation: Newly released surveillance video of suspect
Julian Hamilton
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside strip club
18-year-old Javier Saldana III is a person of interest in connection with a murder on Cornwall...
Reno Police identify persons of interest in murder investigation
Tallulah Secunda Ketchum
Fallon woman arrested in I-80 crash that killed a Wadsworth man
Fatal Car Crash
Lemmon Valley intersection reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion investigation: Newly released surveillance video of suspect
Suspect
Walmart Surveillance Video
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin