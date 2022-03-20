Advertisement

Hundreds gather to search for missing teen Naomi Irion

The 18-year-old was last seen in the Fernley Walmart parking lot on March 12th
Hundreds gather to search for missing teen Naomi Irion
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:52 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I’m here and I’ll do whatever, even if I have to lose my life, as long as she’s in good health,” said Herve Irion, Naomi’s Father.

He and his family joined the Lyon County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team to help find his daughter.

Over 450 people met at the Flying J in Fernley on Saturday to help search for Naomi.

The 18-year-old was last seen around 5 a.m. March 12th outside a Walmart parking lot in Fernley. Concerns for her safety were raised after her brother, Casey Valley, saw surveillance video that showed a man getting into her car before driving away with her in the passenger seat.

Volunteer search crews brought binoculars, dogs, walking sticks and their personal ATV’s and horses to help search the ten-square-mile brush area.

“I have the equipment, I saw a community need and I have time and experience in the desert and I know the neighborhood,” said Neal Way, who lives in the area.

“I’m a mom, I wouldn’t know how to feel or what to think -- to do this, I mean, I would start crying now if it was my child...it’s just hard to imagine what they’re going through,” said Toni Contenti, search volunteer.

The sheriff’s office is asking for people who were at Walmart from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on March 12 to contact LCSO at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness of Nevada at 775-322-4900.

