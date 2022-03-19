Western Nevada College to expand it’s Commercial Driver’s License program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the nationwide shortage of commercial drivers and the critical need for more truck drivers in Nevada, Western Nevada College will ramp up their Commercial Driver’s License training program.

“We have employers beating down our doors to hire our graduates”

In Nevada , the amount of commercial driver positions currently filled is roughly 5,000 below the national average. Nationally, it is estimated that there is a shortage of 80,000 commercial drivers - according to the American Trucking Association.

With the $400,000 grant awarded to WNC from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board (GOED) that was approved on March 17, 2022, the college is set to add an additional CDL program to their current program at their Fallon campus.

”We are so thankful to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for supporting our CDL program, this is a program that we’ve had at our Fallon campus and were expanding it to our Carson campus, and expanding it overall,” said Kyle Dalpe, Ph.D., President of Western Nevada College.

”We’ve identified over 100 jobs already in our community, that will hire our students straight out of graduation...its really a win-win for the Nevada economy, for our students, and for our companies here locally,” said Slemenda.

Currently, the program accepts between 6-12 students every 5 weeks, but will soon double that number when the Carson program starts up in September 2022.

“Its very rewarding as president to see the staff work through these projects and make it happen in response to a true community need,” said Dalpe.

Administrators said expanding the program will fill the need for more commercial drivers and to bring higher paying jobs with opportunities for growth to people in our local communities.

To learn more about the program head to www.wnc.edu/commercialdrivers

