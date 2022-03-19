Washoe County deputies issue 98 citations in speeding crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over 99 drivers and issued 98 citations from Feb. 25 to March 12 as part of a Joining Forces crackdown on speeding.

Some of the drivers pulled over may have been issued more than one citation.

Deputies issued 74 speeding tickets but no tickets for seatbelt violations, improper use of a child seat or distracted driving, but gave 24 other miscellaneous citations.

Joining Forces is done with other law enforcement agencies. A Joining Forces crackdown on impaired driving runs through Sunday.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant to pay for the enforcement.

