Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four people were injured Friday night, two critically, following a high-speed crash at the intersection of Vista Rafael Parkway and N. Virginia Street.

The Reno Fire Department responded to the scene just before midnight on March 18, 2022.

Two vehicles were involved. One vehicle went into a small ravine about 20 feet down and was on its side leaning against a tree, authorities said.

“It’s one of the most complicated ones I’ve been on because of the access, and then the stability issues,” said Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Drum. Crews had to stabilize the vehicle to keep it from going further into the ravine, Drum said.

Two people from that vehicle had to be extricated and were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One was rushed to surgery, authorities said.

The Reno Fire Department said the other vehicle ended up against a traffic signal pole. Two people were able to get out on their own with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.