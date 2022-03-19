Advertisement

Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno

The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.(KOLO / Dan Pyke)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:10 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four people were injured Friday night, two critically, following a high-speed crash at the intersection of Vista Rafael Parkway and N. Virginia Street.

The Reno Fire Department responded to the scene just before midnight on March 18, 2022.

Two vehicles were involved. One vehicle went into a small ravine about 20 feet down and was on its side leaning against a tree, authorities said.

“It’s one of the most complicated ones I’ve been on because of the access, and then the stability issues,” said Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Drum. Crews had to stabilize the vehicle to keep it from going further into the ravine, Drum said.

Two people from that vehicle had to be extricated and were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One was rushed to surgery, authorities said.

The Reno Fire Department said the other vehicle ended up against a traffic signal pole. Two people were able to get out on their own with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Public search planned Saturday in Fernley
Julian Hamilton
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside strip club
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
UPDATE: Man hit by car while lying in midtown Reno driveway dies
18-year-old Javier Saldana III is a person of interest in connection with a murder on Cornwall...
Reno Police identify persons of interest in murder investigation
Fatal Car Crash
Lemmon Valley intersection reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Public search planned Saturday in Fernley
The scene where a pedestrian on Interstate 80 near Wadsworth was hit and killed.
Westbound I-80 reopens at Wadsworth after pedestrian hit on freeway
As gas prices are on the rise, criminals are going low. Low enough to slide under your vehicle...
‘In broad daylight’: Carson City detectives identify suspect in gas theft
The scene of a fatal crash on Sun Valley Boulevard at Rampion Way.
One dead following crash in Sun Valley