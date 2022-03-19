Advertisement

Shots fired in downtown Carson City, but no injuries reported

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody after shots were fired early Saturday in downtown Carson City.

Details about the case were not immediately available. Deputies went to the Blue Bull Bar on Telegraph Street shortly before 3 a.m. after it was reported that shots were fired.

There was a chase and deputies took a suspect into custody near Division and William streets.

No one was reported injured.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion investigation: Newly released surveillance video of suspect
Julian Hamilton
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside strip club
18-year-old Javier Saldana III is a person of interest in connection with a murder on Cornwall...
Reno Police identify persons of interest in murder investigation
Tallulah Secunda Ketchum
Fallon woman arrested in I-80 crash that killed a Wadsworth man
Fatal Car Crash
Lemmon Valley intersection reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion investigation: Newly released surveillance video of suspect
Suspect
Walmart Surveillance Video
Hundreds of Aces fans stop by Greater Nevada Field for Fan Fest
Hundreds of Aces fans stop by Greater Nevada Field for Fan Fest
The 18-year-old was last seen on March 12th outside of the Walmart in Fernley
Hundreds gather to search for missing teen Naomi Irion
Hundreds search for missing teen Naomi Irion, who was last seen the morning of March 12th...
Hundreds gather to search for missing teen Naomi Irion