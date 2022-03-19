Shots fired in downtown Carson City, but no injuries reported

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody after shots were fired early Saturday in downtown Carson City.

Details about the case were not immediately available. Deputies went to the Blue Bull Bar on Telegraph Street shortly before 3 a.m. after it was reported that shots were fired.

There was a chase and deputies took a suspect into custody near Division and William streets.

No one was reported injured.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.