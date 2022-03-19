Search and awareness widens for Naomi Irion

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Just outside of Fernley, it seemed like everyone had some place to go.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, as well as the Hasty Team, side by sides, on foot, in trucks-- all were directed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office to comb the area, looking for any clues to lead them to 18-year-old Naomi Irion.

Many picked up from where they left off Thursday night in an area on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation.

On the east side of Fernley, a similar search was taking place. “We are not going to stop until we find her. And this community is not going to stop,” says Casey Valley, Naomi’s brother.

A volunteer search party will meet at Terrible’s at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. Valley says what was once a 50-person crew has now grown to more than 200 people. They too will search for anything that will bring Naomi home. Those with ATVs and horses are asked to join in as they will be able to cover more territory.

Meantime, here at the Roundtable Pizza in Fernley, more volunteers making posters to plant across town, directing awareness to Naomi and what happened to her nearly one week ago.

“Devastated,” says Sabrina Thomas, a volunteer on how she reacted when hearing the news. “That this could happen to someone in our community who is one of our own,” she says.

Thomas and others cut, paste and paint. Soon the poster will be displayed near the last place Naomi was seen.

Irion was abducted last Saturday around 5 a.m. as she waited in her car for the Panasonic shuttle to take her to work. Walmart surveillance footage shows a person walking from the east side of the Walmart parking lot to Naomi’s car. The person opens the driver’s s door and gets in. The 18- year-old moves to the passenger seat.

Her car was eventually found just down the road in a vacant lot. Lyon County’s Sheriff’s Office says there was evidence inside the car of a crime.

Investigators are currently looking for a 2020 or newer Chevy three quarter ton four door truck. It is dark in color.

“It’s gonna have all the information on it,” says Desiree Plumb who helped organize the poster day. “All of her information on it, the vehicle on it, her picture on it. Every type of informational type thing, we can have on it is gonna be on it,” she says of the completed poster.

While residents in Fernley with their posters and ribbons hope to bring awareness to Naomi’s plight locally, beyond that reach, Secret Witness hopes to catch the attention of those in the Reno-Sparks area or just those driving through town with 16 large electronic billboards.

They were donated as a public service by Lamar Advertising who partnered with Secret Witness.

