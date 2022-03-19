Hundreds of Aces fans stop by Greater Nevada Field for Fan Fest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aceball is just about back in the Biggest Little City.

“We love being here. It’s part of the community,” said Reno Aces fan Carl Rueckl.

Saturday the staff with the Reno Aces hosted ‘Fan Fest’ - a unique opportunity for fans to scratch their baseball itch before the season starts April 5.

“Spring is the best time of year for a baseball fan,” said Aces President Eric Edelstein. “Everybody is 0-0, everybody has aspirations and hopes for the coming season.”

Hundreds of people came to Greater Nevada Field during the three-hour event. Many looked forward to some upcoming changes.

“(I came for) the opportunity to see what’s happening for the new season,” said fan Paula Rueckl.

$1 hot dogs and other food items also piqued fans’ interest.

“I like the changes in the food. That’s kind of nice. It looks like they’re doing a lot of upgrades in the area,” added Michael Docli who has been a season ticket holder since 2019.

There was a bouncy house for kids, a raffle for ticket packages, a chance to pick out where fans might want to sit this season, and see the new uniforms. Fan Fest doesn’t happen every year. The highlight for most was the ballpark tours.

“You’re going to see spaces you don’t typically see like the locker rooms, dugouts, press box and all the different areas around the ballpark that aren’t always open to the public,” said Edelstein.

The history of the ballpark, and facts and figures that went into its erection were also a part of the tour.

While the Aces’ coaches and players are in Arizona for Spring Training, Edelstein and his staff also need some time to get into game shape.

“Every offseason staff does change,” he said. “There’s a lot of new folks around the building and they get a chance to meet our long-standing fans and start to get familiar.”

Fan Fest ended at 2 p.m. The Aces open the season on the road in Las Vegas April 5. The home opener is April 12 against Sacramento.

