Friday Web Weather Friday saw a high of about 67 degrees with some variable cloud coverage. It’s the calm before the storm as we’re expecting a quick moving storm on Saturday. It will bring about 3 to 6 inches of snow to the Sierra and rain in the valley. It will also bring winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour. Those will stick around until about Monday evening. Sunday may see some rain in the morning, but the chance of that is 20%. Monday will be the start of a dry stretch where we’ll see some temperatures slightly above the average this time of year.

