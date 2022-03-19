Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

Friday saw a high of about 67 degrees with some variable cloud coverage. It’s the calm before the storm as we’re expecting a quick moving storm on Saturday. It will bring about 3 to 6 inches of snow to the Sierra and rain in the valley. It will also bring winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour. Those will stick around until about Monday evening. Sunday may see some rain in the morning, but the chance of that is 20%. Monday will be the start of a dry stretch where we’ll see some temperatures slightly above the average this time of year.
By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Public search planned Saturday in Fernley
Julian Hamilton
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside strip club
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
UPDATE: Man hit by car while lying in midtown Reno driveway dies
18-year-old Javier Saldana III is a person of interest in connection with a murder on Cornwall...
Reno Police identify persons of interest in murder investigation
Fatal Car Crash
Lemmon Valley intersection reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday was mild with a good amount of cloud coverage. These clouds should leave our area...
THURSDAY WEB WEATHER
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Wednesday was mild with a high of 60 degrees. It was mostly sunny with partial cloud coverage...
Wednesday Web Weather