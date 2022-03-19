One dead following crash in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died Friday night in a Sun Valley crash, the Nevada State Police reported.

It happened about 7:02 p.m. at Sun Valley Boulevard and Rampion Way and involved two vehicles.

A female was taken to the hospital and died about 7:45 p.m., the Nevada State Police reported.

The crash involved a four-door Volkswagen hatchback and a Saturn sedan.

The slow travel lane was closed, but drivers were able to get past the scene.

