One dead following crash in Sun Valley
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:31 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died Friday night in a Sun Valley crash, the Nevada State Police reported.
It happened about 7:02 p.m. at Sun Valley Boulevard and Rampion Way and involved two vehicles.
A female was taken to the hospital and died about 7:45 p.m., the Nevada State Police reported.
The crash involved a four-door Volkswagen hatchback and a Saturn sedan.
The slow travel lane was closed, but drivers were able to get past the scene.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.