One dead following crash in Sun Valley

The scene of a fatal crash on Sun Valley Boulevard at Rampion Way.
The scene of a fatal crash on Sun Valley Boulevard at Rampion Way.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:31 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died Friday night in a Sun Valley crash, the Nevada State Police reported.

It happened about 7:02 p.m. at Sun Valley Boulevard and Rampion Way and involved two vehicles.

A female was taken to the hospital and died about 7:45 p.m., the Nevada State Police reported.

The crash involved a four-door Volkswagen hatchback and a Saturn sedan.

The slow travel lane was closed, but drivers were able to get past the scene.

