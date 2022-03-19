Westbound I-80 reopens at Wadsworth after pedestrian hit on freeway

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - Westbound Interstate 80 has reopened near Wadsworth after a fatal crash shut lanes down Friday night, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported.

The Nevada State Police reported that a blue Nissan Versa hit a pedestrian on Interstate 80 just west of the Wadsworth exit at about 9:20 p.m. on March 18, 2022.

Lanes were shut down for several hours and westbound traffic was diverted at Wadsworth.

