Community search effort Saturday for missing Fernley woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A public search for missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is planned for Saturday in Fernley.

Members of the community are asked to meet at the Terrible’s Travel Center at 480 Truck Inn Way at 11 a.m. on March 19.

The search is not organized by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, however, there will be members of the Search and Rescue team and deputies on site to help with the search and any evidence that may be found.

People in Fernley have been hanging flyers and making signs and ribbons to help in the urgent search for Irion who was abducted Saturday, March 12 from the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.

