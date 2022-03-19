Advertisement

Animal hoarding cases on the rise in Washoe County

Hoarding cases are a frequent problem in Washoe County.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:03 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eighteen dogs occupy kennels at the Washoe County Regional Animal Services. Setting them apart from all the daily strays, each kennel is marked “Case Animal.”

Like the others, they’re stressed and scared, uncertain in their unfamiliar surroundings. They’ve been through a lot already and, unlike the others, their future, until Thursday, has been in legal limbo.

These are some of the 34 dogs seized in a sizeable though hardly unprecedented hoarding case. On Jan. 31, 2022 they were discovered--all 34 of them living with six people in a tiny basement apartment in Lemmon Valley.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the home on the report of two young boys living in unsafe conditions. They were unprepared for what they found, dogs everywhere. Feces scattered about and an overwhelming stench.

The two boys, 9 and 7 years old, were poorly dressed, filthy and covered in scratches and bites. They were removed and placed in emergency care with family.

In their report, investigating officers noted the two women living in the home. Christa Garcia and Lindsay Arnold seemed to show little concern for the boys, but they were concerned about what would happen to their dogs.

In a Reno Justice Court hearing Thursday, that issue was settled. Animal Services was asking the court to terminate their ownership, allowing the dogs to find new, caring homes.

Garcia and Arnold described a chaotic nomadic existence, taking their dogs with them, holding them for others who, they said, wanted to adopt. They were, they told the judge, doing the best they could.

Shyanne Schull, the director of Animal Services says we shouldn’t be surprised. “It’s not ill-intentioned people who end up with these animals most of the time. It’s people who get in over their heads. They love animals. They feel like they are helping the animals.”

But good intentions didn’t protect the two boys or these dogs. The judge ordered their ownership legally terminated. Hopefully, they’ll all be adopted to new safe homes. Most of the rest, their legal status already decided, have been adopted through the Nevada Humane Society. The 18 still in custody will soon join them.

Sadly, Schull says, there’s nothing all that unusual about any of this. For whatever reason, they’re seeing more hoarding cases these days. “We’re seeing an uptick. We’ve had seven already this year since January.”

And the 34 in this case set no record. “The largest number we’ve had so far in the past six months to a year has been over 50 dogs. In one location.”

